Scoreboard Roundup — 2/5/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SUPER BOWL

New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 103, Brooklyn 95

Boston 107, LA Clippers 102

Oklahoma City 105, Portland 99



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington 5, LA Kings 0

Edmonton 1, Montreal 0 (SO)

NY Rangers 4, Calgary 3



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(10) Wisconsin 65, Indiana 60

(12) North Carolina 83, (20) Notre Dame 76

(15) Florida St. 109, Clemson 61

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.