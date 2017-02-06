How Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Celebrated Patriots' Super Bowl Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — The New England Patriots had a lot to celebrate Sunday night after they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in a historic overtime victory.

Tom Brady, New England’s star quarterback, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He thanked his family in a post-game speech.

“They’re all happy so it’s nice to have everybody here and it’s going to be a great celebration tonight,” Brady said onstage.

His three children and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, later joined Brady on the field.

Throughout the game, Bündchen, 36, shared sentimental photos of her family rooting for Brady.

After the game, Brady shared a photo of his family on Instagram. He captioned the pic, “It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving.”

