Ex-LLCC Employee Admits To Embezzlement

A former Lincoln Land Community College employee has admitted ripping off the school to the tune of nearly $700,000.

47-year-old John Martinez has agreed to pay back the money he stole as part of a plea deal that could still send him to prison for more than four years.

He worked for the school as a telecommunications administrator, and prosecutors say he forged signatures in order to obtain payments to fictitious vendors… money which he then pocketed and used for personal expenses, including travel and alcohol.