Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order

AndreyPopov/iStock/Thinkstock(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President Trump reacted on Saturday to a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the executive order on immigration by attacking the judge.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!,” the president tweeted.

His post was part of a flurry of other tweets pushing back on the decision made by the judge, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart of Seattle, Washington.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security – big trouble! … Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!,” Trump posted.



Robart issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of the president’s executive action that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Robart was nominated to the federal bench by President George W. Bush and was confirmed by the Senate in a 99-0 in June 2004.

This is not the first time that Trump has attacked a judge for forming opinions with which he did not agree.

While a candidate, Trump repeatedly blasted Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who presided over one of the cases against Trump University and who in June ordered the release of documents related to that case.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal in relation to that order that Curiel has “an absolute conflict” of interest regarding the case because “of Mexican heritage.”

Curiel, who was born in Indiana, was appointed to the Superior Court of San Diego by Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and then appointed to the federal court by President Barack Obama.

Raul Curiel, the Judge’s brother, called Trump a “blowhard” in response to his words.

