Trump Administration Suspends Implementation of Immigration Order Blocked by Judge

BrianAJackson/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The federal Department of Homeland Security has stopped implementing the key parts of President Trump’s executive order on immigration that have been blocked by a U.S. judge in Washington state, the department announced Saturday morning.

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order,” the department’s acting press secretary Gillian Christensen said. “This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action … DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure.”

Christiansen added that the Trump administration will seek an emergency halt to the judge’s order as soon as possible.

“The Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the President’s Executive Order, which is lawful and appropriate,” the Homeland Security spokesperson said. The Order is intended to protect the homeland and the American people, and the President has no higher duty and responsibility than to do so.”

The government response comes after U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a nationwide restraining order Friday blocking parts of the executive action that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

