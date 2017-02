Maybe you’ve seen it on social media… a parent using a post to shame or humiliate one of their children. An Illinois lawmaker says it happens too often… and it needs to stop.

Democratic state Representative LaShawn Ford of Chicago wants to outlaw what he calls “parental bullying” online.

Under his legislation, a parent who did that would be fined… with the money set aside and given to their child on his or her 18th birthday.