“Rings” and “The Space Between Us” Among This Week's New Movie Releases

Matilda Lutz as Julia in “Rings”; Quantrell Colbert/Paramount Pictures(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Rings — This psychological horror thriller, the third in The Ring movie franchise, stars Matilda Lutz as a young woman who sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend, played by Alex Roe, from a curse that ultimately threatens to take her life in seven days. The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki and Vincent D’Onofrio also star. Rated PG-13.

* The Space Between Us — Asa Butterfield stars as the first human born on Mars in this sci-fi romance. He travels to Earth to experience the planet, but learns that his organs can’t handle Earth’s heavier gravity. Joined by a street-smart girl, played by Britt Robertson, he tries to find his biological father. Also starring Gary Oldman and Carla Gugino. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release:

* The Comedian — Robert De Niro heads an all-star cast in this romantic comedy about an aging comic trying to make a comeback. Along the way, sparks fly between him and the daughter of a wealthy real estate mogul — played by Leslie Mann and Harvey Keitel, respectively. Danny Devito, Cloris Leachman and Billy Crystal also star. Rated R.

* I Am Not Your Negro — Samuel L. Jackson narrates this Oscar-nominated documentary on race in America, based on James Baldwin’s unfinished novel, Remember This House. Rated PG-13.

