Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection, Citing 'Brand's Performance'

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call(SEATTLE) — Nordstrom will no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s eponymous clothing and accessories line, the Seattle-based department store chain announced Thursday.

“We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone,” said a spokesperson for the retailer, which has nearly 350 stores under various banners across North America. “Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The decision to no longer carry the line follows a grassroots campaign spearheaded by foes of Donald Trump called “Grab Your Wallet,” which called for a boycott of retailers that carried Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

In November, Nordstrom took to Twitter to respond to a shopper’s request to stop selling the brand.

“We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not,” the retailer tweeted. “We recognize our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views & we’ll continue to give them options.”

On Friday, the Nordstrom website only featured four pairs of shoes from the Ivanka Trump collection. Other retailers, including Macy’s, Zappos.com, Saks Fith Avenue and Bon-Ton, still carry the collection.

