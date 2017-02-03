Best Beer Run Ever: Man Wins Super Bowl Tickets for Life

Anheuser-Busch/Bud Light(WICHITA, Kan.) — A Kansas man didn’t just win Super Bowl tickets — he won Super Bowl tickets for life, thanks to a lucky beer run.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Lyle Randa, 52, of Wichita, will get two tickets to every Super Bowl for the rest of his life thanks to Bud Light’s “Super Bowl Tickets for Life” sweepstakes.

Randa said he went to the liquor store to stock up on beer. When he got home, he found a gold can in his brews. Turns out Budweiser had included over 37,000 gold Super Bowl 51 cans in select cases of Bud Light. Anyone finding a gold can could enter for the chance to win Super Bowl tickets for life by uploading a picture of the can.

And that’s what Randa’s wife did. Ultimately, six contestants won a pair of season tickets to their favorite team for the next season, but only Randa’s gold can won the grand prize.

Randa said, “I had no idea that an ordinary Bud Light run would change my life. This is a dream come true!”

He’ll attend his first-ever Super Bowl in Houston this weekend. A lifetime Kansas City Chiefs fan, he’ll says he’ll be rooting for the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.