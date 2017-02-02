Coach K to Return to Sideline This Weekend

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(DURHAM, N.C.) — Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline this weekend after missing nearly a month following back surgery.

Krzyzewski stepped away from the team on January 6 to undergo the surgery to remove a herniated disc fragment. Associate head coach Jeff Capel stepped in during Krzyzewski’s absence, leading the Blue Devils to four wins in seven games. The team has won its last two outings, both on the road, against Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Duke sits at 17-5 (5-4), and in the middle of a tough Atlantic Coast Conference.

Krzyzewski’s second game back will be against Duke’s biggest rival, the University of North Carolina. Those two teams will square off on February 9.

