You may not have even heard of him… but for the moment, he’s at the top of the list of Illinois Democrats’ choices for governor in 2018.

State Senator Daniel Biss got 25-percent of the vote in that non-scientific straw poll.

Other top vote-getters include wealthy businessmen Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker.

State Senator Andy Manar came in sixth in the survey… with 7-percent of the vote.