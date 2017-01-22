I thought my next post should be tips for running in the cold. It’s nearly 60 degrees outside while I’m writing this. It may be a bit windy, but it’s perfect jogging weather.

Sometime in the near future it will be colder and now’s as good a time as any to start preparing for cold weather running. And when training for the Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon scheduled April 1st in Springfield, Illinois, you’re likely going to be training outside with the snow and ice.

That means have a comfortable workout wardrobe that will allow you to wear layers if needed or to wear less when it gets warm. For really cold days, like anything colder than 20 f or a wind chill colder than 10 f, think about getting something like a ski mask to cover your face so you can avoid exposure. Also get some gloves you’re comfortable with. I’ve even layered socks on really cold days. And be cautious of running when it’s icy. You don’t want to injure yourself.

If it’s too cold and too windy just hit up a treadmill. It’s not as enjoyable to be on a treadmill but you’ll be able to get the miles in.

I prefer running in the cold rather than running in the hot. It can be really cold here in central Illinois and the wind doesn’t help. But the difference between hot and cold is the humidity. High temps and high levels of humidity can actually make it more difficult to get a good jog without being absolutely drained. In the winter months, you warm up more the harder you work and it feels like you can get into a grove and knock out those miles!

The forecast has a mild week ahead, but it could be breezy. That’s perfect for this week’s run schedule.

I have a goal of getting 18 miles in this week with four training runs. The following week’s is a bit lighter at only 15 miles for the week, but then the following week I have a goal of 19 miles for the week. After that, the weekly goal is 20 miles with a 9-mile run* on either a Saturday or Sunday.

In between I’ll be doing more weight training and low-impact cardio. See my last post for a bit more detail in the workout schedule, but here’s a generic week with a long-distance run one of the weekend days:

*

Next post we’ll cover gear and ensuring you test what’s best for you before the race. Don’t forget to get those extra weight exercises and cardio in. It all works together!

Keep me posted on your progress. Is this your first time training for a long distance run? What tips do you think are most important?

Check out the other training blog posts at this link.