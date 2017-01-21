Hundreds Gather For Springfield ”Call 2 Action” Rally

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | January 21, 2017 |
Mid-West Family Broadcasting/Jim Leach
Mid-West Family Broadcasting/Jim Leach

More than a thousand people have gathered in Springfield to send a message that they hope will be heard inside the White House.

The “Call 2 Action” rally is one of dozens held around the country as a protest following the swearing-in of President Donald Trump Friday. Speakers… including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and State Senator Andy Manar… vowed to stand firm against efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, defund Planned Parenthood, or roll back rights for gays, lesbians and transgender people.

A planned protest march in Chicago Saturday had to be canceled… when the size of the crowd far exceeded original estimates. Organizers had expected between 25- and 50-thousand people to take part in the march… but authorities say the crowd may have been as large as 250-thousand people, making it the largest demonstration in the country outside of Washington.

  • Karen Tahir

    I love this picture. Just looking at it reminds me of President Obama announcing his run for office and the hope, excitement, and optimism we felt. Fast forward and many of us feel the exact opposite. However, seeing all of our citizens in our country demonstrating and others spreading hope all over the world like wildfire makes me proud. God bless the U.S.A.

Tags: , , , ,