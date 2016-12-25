Trumps Attend Church Services in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve

Win McNamee/Getty Images(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended a Christmas Eve service Saturday night at the Palm Beach, Florida, church where they married in 2005.

They arrived at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church just minutes from his Mar-a-Lago estate, around 10:30 p.m. Some members of the congregation stood up and clapped for the Trumps when they arrived.

They attended the same service at the church last Christmas Eve, and also visited the church for Easter.

The program for the service listed the Trumps as one of 569 households who contributed to Bethesda-by-the-Sea’s December fundraising campaign.

When it was time for the the passing the peace during the two-hour service, a few people approached Trump to honor this ritual of greeting and bidding peace to those around you.

Communion was offered at midnight, with the Trumps taking communion around 12:15 a.m.

The Trumps started their evening at Mar-a-Lago, which hosts a Christmas dinner for members and their guests.

Earlier in the evening, Trump also tweeted a Hanukkah greeting, writing “Happy Hanukkah,” along with an image of a menorah captioned, “Wishing You a Bright and Happy Hanukkah! Donald & Melania Trump.”

