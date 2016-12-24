Victims Of Fatal Crashes Identified

Two women who died in separate traffic accidents this week have been identified.

The Sangamon County coroner’s office says 79-year-old Darlene Kauffman of Rochester died Thursday from injuries suffered in an accident that morning at 2nd and Cook in Springfield. Meanwhile, the woman killed in a two-car crash on Route 125 Thursday afternoon has been identified as 61-year-old Olga Chavez of Beardstown.

Meanwhile, a Gillespie woman is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Macoupin County Friday. State Police say 56-year-old Margaret Malloy was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound car. Malloy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. That wreck is still under investigation.