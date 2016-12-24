Report: State Fair Coliseum In Dangerous Condition

It’s one of the oldest buildings on the Illinois State Fairgrounds… and an inspection report says it’s too dangerous for you to be in.

The State Journal-Register reports the Coliseum has significant structural deficiencies that could lead to a collapse if one of the corroded steel support columns were to fail. The building also has multiple leaks and a mold problem.

The Coliseum was closed to the public in October, and there’s no indication on when… or if… the 115-year-old building can be repaired.

