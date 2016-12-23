Viola Davis Headed to “Inside the Actor's Studio”

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Viola Davis is gearing up for a busy first week in January.

According to Variety, in addition to claiming her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5, the How to Get Away with Murder actress will sit down with James Lipton for an episode of Bravo’s Inside the Actor’s Studio.

Davis, who stars opposite Denzel Washington in the film adaptation of the play Fences, will discuss her most notable performances and achievements, including her Emmy-winning role as Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder and her Oscar nominations for her work in Doubt and The Help.

Inside the Actor’s Studio featuring Viola Davis will air on January 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

