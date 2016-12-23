Minnesota Vikings' Team Plane Skids off Taxiway in Wisconsin

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | December 23, 2016 |
eric8669/iStock/Thinkstock

eric8669/iStock/Thinkstock(GREEN BAY, Wisc.) — The Minnesota Vikings’ team plane skidded off a taxiway upon landing in Wisconsin for their Week 16 game.

The team’s Twitter account posted a message Friday night saying that the plane had landed safely, but while taxiing, it slid off the taxiway. The team was reportedly waiting to exit the plane.

 

Sgt. Erik Nielson of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said that the plane was traveling at a low speed when it slid off the taxiway. No one was reported injured.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 