Jets Coach Bowles Hospitalized, Didn't Travel with Team

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness on Friday, the team announced, and may not be able to coach the team’s Saturday game against the New England Patriots.

Bowles did not travel with the team to New England, the team said, and his availability is “uncertain.” If Bowles, 53, is unable to coach on Saturday, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell would take those duties. Caldwell ran the walkthrough session on Friday.

Bowles is in his second year as the head coach of the Jets. After a surprising 10-6 season last year, Bowles’ Jets are just 4-10 in 2016, which has raised talk about his job security.

