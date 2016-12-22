Trump Adviser Defends His Wealthy Cabinet, Administration Picks

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday defended the president-elect’s wealthy cabinet and administration picks, saying his relationship with Wall Street is unlike Hillary Clinton’s.

“There’s a difference in Hillary Clinton’s relationship with Wall Street where she’s getting tens of millions of dollars in speeches, tens of millions of dollars in contributions for her foundation, even while she’s sitting at the State Department, and Donald Trump tapping some of the greatest talents that we’ve seen on Wall Street to go and serve in his Cabinet,” Conway said on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

