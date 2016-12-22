The Education Funding Advisory Board Recommends 40% Increase in School Funding

Even though the state can’t pay the bills it already has, a state advisory panel is recommending a 40-percent increase in school funding levels.

The Education Funding Advisory Board says Illinois should dramatically increase minimum per-pupil funding from 62-hundred dollars per student… to more than 92-hundred.

The panel, made up of administrators and teachers’ union representatives, says that even though state funding has increased in recent years, the per-pupil minimum has been unchanged for six years… leaving Illinois less equipped to compete with other states.

