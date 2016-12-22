Spring Football League Will Start in 2017, Work with Veteran Free Agents

BananaStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NFL notified its teams on Thursday of a spring development league that will work with veteran free agents this coming April.

The league will be run by independent investors, ESPN reports, and will have no connection to the NFL. It will be made up of four teams of veteran free agents and “experienced NFL coaches,” according to ESPN.

The four teams will train at Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Six total games will be played.

The NFL has considered a development league of its own, but no decisions are expected before February at the earliest. An NFL development league would focus on young players instead of veteran free agents.

NFL teams cannot allocate their players to the development league beginning this spring.

