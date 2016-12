A 61-year-old Beardstown woman is dead… and seven other people are hurt… following a crash on Route 125 west of Springfield Thursday afternoon.

State police say the dead woman was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle that for some reason crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle… also loaded with Beardstown residents. Everyone in both vehicles had to be taken to area hospitals for treatment.

No tickets have been issued yet while the state police investigation continues.