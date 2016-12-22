Kobe Bryant Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Bianka

Eddie Perlas/ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — Despite leaving the basketball court last year, Kobe Bryant is busier than ever.

The proud father and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their third child, Bianka, earlier this month.

He recently shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram.

Next to the adorable snap, Bryant, 38, captioned the photo: “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel”

Bianka joins her older sisters Natalia, 13, and Gianna, 10.

The couple, who wed in 2001, took to the same social network to announce their latest pregnancy back in July. The former NBA player shared a photo of a onesie with the words “Baby Mamba” on it.

In a caption, Bryant added that he was “blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!!”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.