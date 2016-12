The labor war between Governor Bruce Rauner and AFSCME is heating up again.

Rauner is accusing AFSCME of unfair labor practices for blocking his efforts to implement the state’s “last, best and final offer” after a labor board ruled that the talks were at an impasse.

The governor’s office says the inability to impose the contract costs taxpayers $2 million a day… and that’s how much Rauner is seeking in damages from the union.