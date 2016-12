That value meal may not be such a great value after all, according to a lawsuit filed against a Chicago-area McDonald’s franchisee.

James Gertie of Des Plaines says that if he purchased the items in an “Extra Value Meal” separately, they would cost less than the price of the value meal package at those Chicago-area restaurants.

Gertie says he’s not suing over the 40-cent price differential, but because he says companies shouldn’t be advertise “extra value” and then not deliver.