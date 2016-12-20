Man Sues McDonald's over Extra Value Meal

McDonald’s(DES PLAINES, Ill.) — They may have served billions, but one man in Illinois isn’t lovin’ it.

The Chicago Tribune reports that James Gertie of Des Plaines has filed suit against an Illinois McDonald’s franchisee for deceptive business practices because, he claims, “Extra Value Meals” cost more than if you ordered the items separately.

Gertie says that Karis Management Company, of Des Plaines, charges $5.90 for a two-cheeseburger value meal — but when ordered separately, two cheeseburgers, medium fries and a medium fountain drink only costs $5.49.

Gertie says he purchased the two-cheeseburger value meal at five McDonald’s of the ten owned by Karis in Des Plaines and nearby Niles.

Gertie filed suit in Cook County and is seeking class-action status.

Reps for Karis declined to comment.

