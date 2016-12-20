Man Sues McDonald's over Extra Value Meal

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | December 20, 2016 |
McDonald's

McDonald’s(DES PLAINES, Ill.) — They may have served billions, but one man in Illinois isn’t lovin’ it.

The Chicago Tribune reports that James Gertie of Des Plaines has filed suit against an Illinois McDonald’s franchisee for deceptive business practices because, he claims, “Extra Value Meals” cost more than if you ordered the items separately.

Gertie says that Karis Management Company, of Des Plaines, charges $5.90 for a two-cheeseburger value meal — but when ordered separately, two cheeseburgers, medium fries and a medium fountain drink only costs $5.49.

Gertie says he purchased the two-cheeseburger value meal at five McDonald’s of the ten owned by Karis in Des Plaines and nearby Niles.

Gertie filed suit in Cook County and is seeking class-action status.

Reps for Karis declined to comment.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

  • Hugh Richard Williams

    Small claims court would be the venue for this. Any one wonder why our court’s are clogged?

  • John F. Bramfeld

    McDonald’s never said “extra value” for whom.

  • James Salinas

    It doesn’t really sound like this is “clogging” up any court system, it will likely be decided summarily; there is evidence that contract claims are actually the majority of cases in our court system (collection actions, foreclosures and other debtor-creditor actions) further, there’s no information that it isn’t in small claims court (court cases are funneled into specific courts based on, among other things, the amount of damages requested) and even if it class status is certified, or if the plaintiff is requesting a large amount of damages, I fail to see why Hugh’s comments are relevant at all; Instead, they seem like mere jaded rhetorical complaints. I’m in fact interested to see how this turns out, but we probably won’t hear about that.

  • garybkatz

    Maybe there was a typo at the corporate level, and the product was originally supposed to be “extracted value meals?”