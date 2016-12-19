Springfield Mass Transit May Become Sangamon Mass Transit

It’s been known as the Springfield Mass Transit District for nearly 50 years… but that could soon change. The chairman of the SMTD board wants to change its name to the Sangamon Mass Transit District.

Brian Brewer says that would more accurately reflect services that the district provides, beyond just bus routes in the city proper.

Brewer says it could also set the stage for future service expansions to communities like Chatham or Riverton… and insists the change, if approved by the board, would not be overly expensive.