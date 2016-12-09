Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Duet on New Single from “Fifty Shades Darker”

The movie’s trailer just dropped Wednesday, giving us our first taste of the sequel. Now Taylor Swift has teased a duet with none other than Zayn Malik for a song from Fifty Shades Darker.
Taylor released a video snippet of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” just before midnight Thursday, on her Twitter and Instagram, set to scenes from the film.
#fiftyshadesdarker#idontwannaliveforever pic.twitter.com/Q51nqZ4ppX
Taylor sings, “I gave you something, but you gave me nothing. What is happening to me?” Then Zayn takes over: “I don’t wanna live forever, ‘cause I know I’ll be living in pain.”
It’s not known who wrote the song — Taylor, Zayn, both of them or someone else entirely.
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is available now on iTunes. Fifty Shades Darker is out February 10.
